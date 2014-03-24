FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Herbalife to nominate three Icahn designees to its board
March 24, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 4 years ago

Herbalife to nominate three Icahn designees to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd, a nutritional products maker, said it would nominate three additional Carl Icahn designees to its board.

Herbalife, which is being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, earlier this month postponed its annual shareholders’ meeting to April 29 to continue discussions with Icahn about new board nominees.

Icahn, the company’s biggest shareholder with a 16.8 percent stake, has supported Herbalife in its fight against billionaire investor William Ackman.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
