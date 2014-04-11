FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FBI conducting a probe into Herbalife-source
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 9:19 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FBI conducting a probe into Herbalife-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing Herbalife, the nutrition and weight loss company hedge fund manager William Ackman has called a pyramid scheme, a person familiar with the investigation said on Friday.

The news, first reported by the Financial Times, sent the company’s stock price down nearly 14 percent.

The source said that the investigation has been going on for some time. Former Herbalife distributors have told Reuters that they had been contacted by agents who were interested in finding out more about the company’s business practices. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Emily Flitter, editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.