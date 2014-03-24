FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Herbalife appoints executive to manage minority relations
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Herbalife appoints executive to manage minority relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Nutrition company Herbalife Ltd , attacked by short-sellers over its business practices, has appointed a former adviser to Democratic Senator Harry Reid to the new role of vice president, community engagement and health policy.

The company said Angela Arboleda would be responsible for external relations activities, including managing Herbalife’s relations with minority communities including Hispanic, African American and Asian American. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
