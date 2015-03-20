FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Herbalife suit dismissal does not 'exonerate' company-Pershing Square
March 20, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Herbalife suit dismissal does not 'exonerate' company-Pershing Square

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles court’s recent dismissal of a lawsuit against Herbalife Ltd did not “exonerate or bless Herbalife’s business practices,” Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square said in a statement on Friday.

“Despite Herbalife’s misleading public suggestions, the court’s decision did not address in any way whether Herbalife is an illegal pyramid scheme, nor did the Court exonerate or bless Herbalife’s business practices,” Pershing’s statement said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

