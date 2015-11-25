FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge dismisses shareholder lawsuit against Herbalife, CEO
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 25, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge dismisses shareholder lawsuit against Herbalife, CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against Herbalife Ltd and Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson, claiming they misrepresented the weight-loss and nutritional products company’s compliance with laws designed to prevent pyramid schemes.

In a Nov. 23 decision, U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in Los Angeles, who had dismissed two prior versions of the lawsuit, said the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System still failed to show the defendants made materially misleading statements or intended to deceive investors.

Fischer dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.