7 months ago
Herbalife says fourth-quarter sales to be lower than expected
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 7 months ago

Herbalife says fourth-quarter sales to be lower than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dietary supplements maker Herbalife Ltd said on Friday its fourth-quarter sales would be below its expectations, hurt by a strong dollar, and that volumes would be near the low-end of its previous forecast.

The company said it expected net sales to fall 4-6 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with its previously estimated range of a fall of 2.5 percent to a rise of 1.5 percent.

Herbalife also lowered its fiscal 2017 forecast for net and adjusted profits and said the stronger dollar would hurt earnings by about 40 cents per share. The company had earlier projected an impact of about 15 cents per share. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

