a year ago
FTC determines Herbalife not a pyramid scheme-CNBC
July 15, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

FTC determines Herbalife not a pyramid scheme-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd is expected to announce a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, under which the regulatory body has determined that the weight-loss products maker is not a pyramid scheme, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.

The FTC opened a probe of Herbalife in 2014 following allegations by hedge fund manager William Ackman that it had a fraudulent business model that he compared to a pyramid scheme.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management unveiled a $1 billion short bet against the company in 2012. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

