Ackman says not contacted by federal agencies on Herbalife

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he had not been contacted by federal agencies investigating possible manipulation of Herbalife Inc’s stock, and reiterated his stance that the company was running a pyramid scheme.

Herbalife’s shares rose nearly 15 percent on Friday morning.

“Herbalife is a pyramid scheme. It is a criminal enterprise,” Ackman said, adding that the company was yet to dispute the charges made by his hedge fund - Pershing Square Capital Management LP.

Ackman said in a CNBC interview that some people hired by Global Strategy Group, a consultancy working for Pershing Square, had received subpoenas from the Department of Justice.

The investor, who is short on Herbalife’s shares, said he could not be certain if these people had made false statements to regulators about the company’s business model.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that federal agencies were probing whether false statements were made in order to spur investigations into the company and lower its stock price. (on.wsj.com/1L3Qw0J)

“At no time have I or Pershing Square intentionally made any false or misleading statements about Herbalife,” Ackman said in a statement on Friday.

Ackman has been betting against Herbalife’s shares since 2012, claiming the company is a pyramid scheme - where new investors unwittingly fund the profits of older investors.

The investor said in January that the effective value of his bet on Herbalife was $1.2 billion.

Regulators began investigating the company early last year.

The negative publicity and a write-down of its assets in Venezuela following the devaluation of the bolivar have hit the company’s quarterly profits in the past year.

Ackman said he was not worried about the investigation leading back to him. “People guilty of crimes don’t go on network television the morning after a story appears in the Wall street Journal.”

Herbalife said in a statement on Thursday that Ackman had spent over $75 million on a “false and fabricated attack against Herbalife ... to enrich himself.”

Ackman said he had not spent more than $50 million in his campaign against Herbalife, majority of which was legal fees.

The company’s shares were up 13.6 pct at $37.78. Up to Thursday’s close, they had lost 45 pct of their value in the last 12 months.

Pershing Square’s Amsterdam-listed shares fell 3 percent.