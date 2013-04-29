Herbalife posts higher profit, raises 2013 forecast

April 29(Reuters) - Nutritional products company Herbalife Ltd on Monday reported higher quarterly net earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, fueled by strong demand around the world.

Herbalife, the subject of a battle between hedge fund titans Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman, said net income was $118.9 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $108.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion.

The Los Angeles-based company also raised its 2013 forecast for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.60 to $4.80 from $4.45 to $4.65 previously.