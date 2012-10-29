FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Herbalife quarterly profit beats Street
October 29, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

Herbalife quarterly profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nutritional supplements seller Herbalife Ltd’s quarterly results trumped Wall Street expectations as demand for its weight-loss products grew in emerging markets.

Herbalife, which expects obesity products and an aging population to spur growth, forecast 2013 full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.

The network marketing company, also known for its personal care products, raised its 2012 earnings outlook for the second time in three months, to $3.99-$4.03 per share from previous forecast of $3.88-$3.98.

Analysts on average expect full-year adjusted profit of $3.97 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter earnings rose to $117.8 million, or 1.04 per share, from 108.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Herbalife, which competes with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, said sales for the quarter rose 14 percent to $1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $996.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

