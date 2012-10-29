UPDATE 1-Herbalife raises forecast on surging demand

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nutritional supplements seller Herbalife Ltd’s third-quarter results trumped Wall Street expectations on strong demand for its products, prompting the company to raise its forecast for the year.

Herbalife, which competes with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, has been gaining from what it calls the “daily consumption model” and a focus on emerging markets.

The daily consumption model, which promotes everyday use of its products such as energy drinks and multi-vitamin tablets, has brought in more customers as people shell out less money at a time.

In recent years, the company has used strategies such as forming nutrition clubs, which helps distributors establish long-term relationships with clients.

Strong results in the last two quarters have allayed investor concerns after short-seller David Einhorn questioned the composition of the company’s distributor network in May, knocking off a third of its value.

Herbalife, which operates as a network marketing company with more than 2.5 million distributors, forecast 2013 full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.

The company also raised its 2012 earnings outlook for the second time in three months to $3.99-$4.03 per share from previous forecast of $3.88-$3.98.

Analyst on average had expected $3.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Herbalife, which secured additional direct selling licenses in China, posted a growth of 41 percent in the region during the third quarter.

The company’s fast-growing business in China, however, has been hit by uncertainties over direct-selling laws in the country, with each province requiring a separate license.

Herbalife said it was cautious about its growth in China as a slowdown in domestic consumption has dampened its expansion prospects, leading it to alter its business model to address the local market.

The company recorded a growth of 50 percent in China in the last quarter.

Third-quarter earnings rose to $117.8 million, or 1.04 per share, from 108.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter rose 14 percent to $1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $996.9 million.