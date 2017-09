Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nutrition and weight loss company Herbalife Ltd on Monday estimated fourth-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations and announced a $1 billion debt offering.

The company estimated adjusted earnings of $1.26-$1.30 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average expect a profit of $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Herbalife also said it would offer $1 billion in convertible senior notes due 2019.