Herbalife 2nd-qtr results soar on emerging markets strength
July 30, 2012 / 9:14 PM / in 5 years

Herbalife 2nd-qtr results soar on emerging markets strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $1.10 vs est $0.96

* Revenue up 17 pct to $1.03 bln vs est $978.96 mln

* Raises FY 2012 $3.88-$3.98 per share

July 30 (Reuters) - Nutritional supplements marketer Herbalife Ltd’s second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street expectations for the ninth time in a row, steered by higher demand for its weight management products in China and other emerging markets.

The network marketing company that sells a range of products such as nutritional supplements and personal care products raised its per-share outlook to between $3.88 and $3.98 for the year from its previous forecast of $3.58-$3.74.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $133.4 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $111.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 17 percent to $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Analysts on average expected the company to post earnings of 96 cents on revenue of $978.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Herbalife shares were trading up 5 percent in after-market trade. They had closed at $51.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

In May, the company lost about a third of its market value after short-seller David Einhorn questioned the composition of its distributor network.

