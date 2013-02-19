FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Herbalife earnings rise 12 percent
February 19, 2013 / 9:38 PM / in 5 years

Herbalife earnings rise 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Weight-loss and vitamin company Herbalife Ltd posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by stronger sales primarily in Asia Pacific.

The company’s fourth-quarter income rose to $117.8 million, or $1.05 per share, from $105.4 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $1.06 billion.

The company has been the target of William Ackman, the hedge fund investor who said he was shorting the stock and alleged that the company was a “pyramid scheme”.

