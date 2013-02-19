FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Herbalife profit beats estimates; raises FY forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 9:57 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Herbalife profit beats estimates; raises FY forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects FY13 outlook in paragraph 2 to say the prior number was $4.40 to $4.55 per share, and not $4.02 to $4.05 per share)

* Fourth-quarter earnings $1.05/share vs est $1.03

* Fourth-quarter sales $1.06 bln vs est $1.05 bln

* Sees full-year earnings $4.45-$4.65/share vs est $4.64

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Weight-loss and vitamin company Herbalife Ltd posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by stronger sales primarily in Asia Pacific, and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Herbalife, which also sells energy, sports & fitness and personal care products, now expects earnings of $4.45 to $4.65 per share for the year, up from its prior view of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s stock has become the site of a battle royale between some of the hedge fund industry’s biggest players, including Pershing Square Capital’s William Ackman and Icahn Enterprises’ Carl Icahn.

Activist investor Ackman alleged in December that the company was a “pyramid scheme” and said he was shorting the stock.

However, Icahn and hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed long positions in the stock. Loeb said the stock could rise as much as $68.

The company said last month it expected a temporary bump in expenses due to its fight with Ackman.

The company’s fourth-quarter income rose to $117.8 million, or $1.05 per share, from $105.4 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $1.06 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

Herbalife shares closed at $39.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.