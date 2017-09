July 28 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd, a maker of weight-loss and nutritional products, reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit as costs rose, sending its shares down 7 percent after the bell.

Net income fell to $119.5 million, or $1.31 per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $143.2 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)