FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rising costs nearly wipe out Herbalife profit, shares slide
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 3, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Rising costs nearly wipe out Herbalife profit, shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd, a maker of weight-loss and nutritional products, reported a 92 percent fall in quarterly profit as legal costs rose and the company wrote down the value of Venezuelan assets.

Herbalife’s shares fell 11.6 percent after-market on Monday.

The company, which strenuously denies claims by activist investor Bill Ackman that it is a pyramid scheme, said net income fell to $11.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $141.9 million, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.