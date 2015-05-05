Herbalife profit rises 5 pct as costs fall

May 5 (Reuters) - Nutritional products maker Herbalife Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit as costs fell and the company raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts.

Herbalife’s net income rose to $78.2 million, or 92 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74.6 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Herbalife earned $1.29 per share.

Revenue fell 12.4 percent to $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)