April 29, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Hercules Offshore posts loss due to soft demand, weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “in the year-ago quarter” from “the quarter” in the second paragraph, removes the word “also”)

April 29 (Reuters) - Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc reported a first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by soft demand and weak rig prices.

The company recorded a $15.2 million charge related to early debt retirement and issuance costs in the year-ago quarter.

Hercules reported a net loss of $57.1 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $19.9 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than halved to $122.6 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
