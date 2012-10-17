FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Hercules PFA, Calif. electric revs to 'CCC+'
October 17, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

S&P cuts Hercules PFA, Calif. electric revs to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday cut the rating of the Hercules Public Financing
Authority's electric revenue bonds to CCC-plus from BB, citing
the California city's shaky finances.
    S&P said the rating action affects series 2010 electric
system project revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2003B
lease revenue bonds, and series 2009 taxable lease revenue bonds
(Bio-Rad Project).
    "The downgrade reflects our view of the city's future
willingness and stated inability to pay on general
fund-supported debt from its general fund after its statements
in a September 2012 material event notice," said S&P credit
analyst Sussan Corson in a statement.

