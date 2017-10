July 27 (Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc, the top shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, posted a wider quarterly loss on a sharp decline in revenue at its international offshore segment.

Loss from continuing operations widened to $55.1 million, or 35 cents per share, for the second quarter from $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $179 million.