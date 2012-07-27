FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hercules Offshore sees strong demand in U.S. Gulf
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Hercules Offshore sees strong demand in U.S. Gulf

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 loss $0.35/share vs loss $0.11/share last year

* Q2 rev up 5 pct to $179 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on a sharp decline in revenue at its international offshore drilling segment, but said it expects solid demand for jackup rigs in the Gulf of Mexico into 2013.

Top oilfield service companies Halliburton Co, Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc indicated that Gulf of Mexico drilling had returned to levels seen before the disastrous oil spill two years ago.

Discussions with customers suggested robust demand in the Gulf of Mexico, Hercules Chief Executive John Rynd said in a statement.

The drilling contractor said strong drilling activity in the U.S. Gulf lifted its domestic offshore revenue 85 percent to $90.1 million for the second quarter.

However, the company’s international offshore revenue fell about 57 percent on downtime and contract expirations.

The company, which operates a fleet of 42 jackup rigs, 16 barge rigs, 63 liftboats, two submersible rigs and one platform rig, said revenue rose 5 percent to $179 million.

Loss from continuing operations widened to $55.1 million, or 35 cents per share, for the second quarter from $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of Houston-based Hercules closed at $3.44 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.