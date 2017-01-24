FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German regulator clears HERE stake purchases by Intel, NavInfo
January 24, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 7 months ago

German regulator clears HERE stake purchases by Intel, NavInfo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.

"The plan will not have negative consequences for competition," the antitrust regulator's President Andreas Mundt said.

Intel is taking a 15 percent stake in HERE, controlled by Germany's leading carmakers, who are seeking to build their presence in automated driving technology.

Last month, two Chinese companies including NavInfo, as well as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in HERE. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

