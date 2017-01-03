FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel to take 15 percent stake in mapping firm HERE - source
January 3, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 8 months ago

Intel to take 15 percent stake in mapping firm HERE - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chip maker Intel is to take a 15 percent stake in digital mapping firm HERE, a person familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

A filing to the German cartel office earlier on Tuesday showed that Intel had sought approval to buy a stake in the company, which is controlled by German carmakers Daimler , BMW and Volkswagen.

Intel declined to comment beyond the fact that is was seeking to take a stake in HERE.

Last month two Chinese companies and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in HERE. (Reporting by Irene Presinger; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Susan Thomas)

