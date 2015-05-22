FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi can imagine more bidders in German Nokia consortium
May 22, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Audi can imagine more bidders in German Nokia consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NECKARSULM, Germany, May 22 (Reuters) - Audi could imagine more bidders for Nokia’s mapping unit HERE in the three-way German consortium of luxury automakers, R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg said.

Asked by reporters on Friday whether Audi, Mercedes and BMW are open to more bidders, Hackenberg said: “Yes. We want to have free access to data in future too.”

Asked whether a private equity firm has joined the German consortium, Hackenberg, who is also the VW group’s R&D chief, said: “There are many possibilities, it’s still too early.”

Germany’s top luxury carmakers have teamed up with private equity firm General Atlantic to increase their firepower to acquire HERE, two sources told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

