Uber bids for Nokia's mapping service - NYT
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Uber bids for Nokia's mapping service - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing service Uber has submitted a bid for Nokia Oyj’s map business, HERE, for as much as $3 billion, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the offer.

Finland’s Nokia said last month it had started a strategic review for HERE, a competitor to Google Maps, after announcing a takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent .

Uber is competing against a consortium of automakers, including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the offer.

The German automakers are teaming up with the Chinese search engine Baidu on the offer, the report said. (nyti.ms/1QrdZYU)

Uber declined to comment on the matter.

The newspaper said a private equity firm has also bid and that Nokia is expected to announce the sale of HERE by the end of May.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
