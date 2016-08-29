Brazil corn export drop raises fertilizer delivery costs -Heringer

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A sharp drop in Brazil's corn output in 2015/16 that reduced the flow of the grain from farmlands to the port has pushed up freight costs on the return trip for fertilizer, the Chief executive officer of Fertilizantes Heringer said on Monday.

The reduced flow of trucks carrying corn to Brazil's southern ports has pushed up the cost of getting fertilizer to farms in the interior of Brazil, said Dalton Carlos Heringer, CEO of the country's third-largest distributor of the crop input. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
