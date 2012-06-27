FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Herman Miller profit falls on lower demand
June 27, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Herman Miller profit falls on lower demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adj. EPS $0.28 vs est $0.30

* Q4 sales $420.7 mln vs est $426.9 mln

* Sees Q1 sales $440 mln-$460 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.37-$0.41

June 27 (Reuters) - Office furniture maker Herman Miller Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by lower demand from its healthcare customers and the U.S. government.

The company, which designs, makes and distributes interior furnishings, said it expects first-quarter earnings of $0.37 to $0.41 per share on revenues of $440 million to $460 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 40 cents on revenue of $447.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter, earnings fell to $11.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $17.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a restructuring charge, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Sales fell 5 percent to $420.7 million. New orders fell about 1 percent.

Sales at its North American Furniture Solutions, which provides furniture products for office and healthcare customers in the United States and Canada, fell about 10 percent to $286.1 million.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $426.9 million.

Herman Miller said it had increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share from its current payout of $0.022 per share.

Rival Steelcase Inc posted a first-quarter profit in line with estimates.

Herman Miller shares, which have lost about a fourth of their value in the last three months, closed at $16.73 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

