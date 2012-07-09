FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hermes family could raise stake in group - paper
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 9, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Hermes family could raise stake in group - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes International SCA could strengthen its defence against a hostile takeover, as the family holding company, which already owns 52 percent of the company, could increase its stake, a member of the Hermes family was quoted saying.

“About 12 percent (of the family-owned shares) remain that are not in the holding, but for (the purchase of whose shares) ... the other family members have a right of first refusal,” Guillaume de Seynes, member of the Hermes family and also part of the luxury group’s executive committee, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

“It is therefore foreseeable that the holding will further raise its stake.”

Hermes’s success has attracted the attention of larger luxury goods company LVMH, which has taken a 22 percent in the company against the wishes of Hermes’s management. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.