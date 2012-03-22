UPDATE 3-Hermes hikes dividend after profit jump

* Hermes raises dividend to 2 euros from 1.50 euros

* Sees 2012 margin between 31.2 pct in 2011 and 27.8 pct in 2010

* Net income up 41 percent at 594 million euros

* Shares rise 2.9 pct (Adds detail, CEO comments, updates shares)

By James Regan

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Hermes showed its confidence in the global luxury goods market by raising its dividend 33 percent after tourist spending in Europe and buoyant demand in Asia and the Americas fuelled full-year profit.

The 175-year-old French company, which is 72 percent owned by Hermes family shareholders, plans to pay a dividend of 2 euros per share on 2011 earnings, up from 1.50 euros a year ago, plus a one-off sum of 5 euros a share, it said in a financial notice on the website of Les Echos newspaper late on Wednesday.

Last year’s operating margin widened to 31.2 percent from 27.8 percent in 2010 as operating income rose by a third to 885 million euros ($1.2 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of 857 million euros in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Net income rose 41 percent to 594 million euros, Hermes said, also beating the poll average of 560 million euros, helped by the sale of its stake in fashion house Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The controlling family recently set up a holding company to shield it from the threat of takeover after the world’s biggest luxury goods group, LVMH, built up a 22.3 percent stake. The remaining shares are in free float.

LVMH has said its shareholding is friendly, suggesting it does not plan a takeover attempt, while Hermes family shareholders view the move as hostile.

Speaking about the full-year dividend payout, much of which will flow to the Hermes family, Chief Executive Patrick Thomas told a news conference: “It should be seen as exceptional.”

The CEO added that net cash would still be at around 500 million euros following the payout, close to the average level of recent years.

SNAPPY SALES

The maker of 10,000-euro leather bags and 1 million-euro crocodile leather jackets, revealed last month that its sales rose 18.3 percent to 2.84 billion euros in 2011.

Underscoring its resilience to the economic downturn in Europe, Hermes confirmed its long-term 10 percent sales growth target at constant exchange rates for this year, with leather goods revenue seen up about 10 percent despite bottlenecks trying to meet demand.

Thomas cautioned the margin this year would fall between the levels achieved in 2010-11, as Hermes tackles the rising cost of raw materials such as gold, silver, cashmere and silk, and unfavourable exchange rates.

Net cashflow rose by 210 million euros to 1.04 billion euros last year, and no big share buybacks are planned after stock repurchases worth 286 million euros in 2011, while the focus remains on organic growth rather than acquisitions.

Thomas said overall prices would rise closer to 3 percent this year, against about 1 percent last year, helping the company offset raw material costs.

In the United States, luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co this week forecast a rise in sales and profits this year, helped by a rebound in the U.S. stock market and an easing of the European debt crisis.

Hermes shares were 2.9 percent higher at 251.25 euros by 1510 GMT, up about 9 percent this year and giving it a market value of about 26.6 billion euros, after gaining 47 percent last year driven by takeover speculation.

“Hermes has published very solid results, above forecasts,” said one trader.

The firm plans to expand its store network by opening or renovating around 15 shops this year. It is building a Maison Hermes outlet in Shanghai, aiming to open it at the end of 2013. It also plans to increase production capacity this year, following the creation of two new manufacturing sites in France.

Investments will likely increase to 250 million euros this year from 185 million euros last year, according to Finance Director Mireille Maury. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Pascale Denis; Additional reporting by Juliette Rouillon and Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Elaine Hardcastle)