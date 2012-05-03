Hermes sees tough 2012 for luxury due to Europe

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - The tough economic situation in Europe could hurt luxury goods companies in 2012, Hermes Chief Executive Patrick Thomas said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

“The beginning was easy,” he said. “But the trend is bad. We must be careful...the situation in Europe is not good.”

He added that Hermes did not see a slowdown in demand for its goods in China and that April growth rates were in line with the beginning of the year.