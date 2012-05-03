FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes sees tough 2012 for luxury due to Europe
May 3, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Hermes sees tough 2012 for luxury due to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - The tough economic situation in Europe could hurt luxury goods companies in 2012, Hermes Chief Executive Patrick Thomas said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

“The beginning was easy,” he said. “But the trend is bad. We must be careful...the situation in Europe is not good.”

He added that Hermes did not see a slowdown in demand for its goods in China and that April growth rates were in line with the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by James Regan

