Hermes names new artistic director for women's ready to wear
July 24, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Hermes names new artistic director for women's ready to wear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Hermes on Thursday said it had appointed Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear with effect from the autumn/winter collection 2015.

Vanhee-Cybulski, who has worked for Maison Martin Margiela, Celine and The Row, will replace Christophe Lemaire who announced this week he was leaving Hermes to focus on his own fashion brand.

”Her talent and her creative track record will be great assets in the continued development of women’s ready-to-wear. Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas said in a statement. “She will devote herself full-time to our house.”

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Andrew Callus

