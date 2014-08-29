FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes forecasts drop in full-year margin on forex
August 29, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hermes forecasts drop in full-year margin on forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Friday that its full-year operating margin would be lower than the 32.4 percent achieved last year because of the impact of exchange rates.

The company known for its classic Kelly leather bags and printed silk scarves kept its mid-term objective of revenue growth at constant rates of around 10 percent.

First-half operating profit was 621 million euros ($818 million), up from 584 million in the year-earlier period, for a margin of 32.6 percent, Hermes said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7590 euro) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

