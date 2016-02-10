FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes posts 8.1 pct rise in 2015 sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Hermes posts 8.1 pct rise in 2015 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hermes posted an 8.1 percent rise in full-year sales at constant exchange rates on Wednesday, one of the highest growth levels in the luxury goods industry but marking a clear slowdown from 2014.

Hermes, known for its silk scarves and Kelly handbags, said sales reached 4.84 billion euros ($5.46 billion) last year, with growth slowing from 11.1 percent in 2014.

This compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll average of 4.83 billion euros.

Hermes said 2016 sales growth could be below its medium-term target of 8 percent, while the operating margin for 2015 should be close to the 31.5 percent achieved in 2014. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

