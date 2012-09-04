FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes filed complaint against LVMH over stake building
September 4, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hermes filed complaint against LVMH over stake building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French leather bag maker Hermes said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint on July 10 against LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, over LVMH’s building of a stake of over 20 percent in its smaller peer.

“It is the logical consequence of the questions raised by the terms of LVMH’s entry in the capital,” an Hermes spokeswoman told Reuters.

LVMH currently owns 22.3 percent in Hermes and now has 16 percent of the voting rights.

LVMH, led by billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault, has been gradually increasing its holding in Hermes since it was revealed in 2010 that it had built up a surprise 17 percent stake.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
