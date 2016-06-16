FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

ASML to acquire Hermes Microvision for about T$100 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Photolithography systems provider ASML Holdings NV said that it would acquire Hermes Microvision Inc (HMI) in a cash transaction valued at about T$100 billion (2.75 billion euros/$3.09 billion), to enhance its holistic lithography portfolio.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the board, will entitle each HMI shareholder to receive T$1,410 per share in cash, ASML said in a statement.

The acquisition of HMI is to be funded with about 1.5 billion euros of debt, 500 million euros of ASML equity to be purchased by HEC and the remainder from available cash. ($1 = 32.3300 Taiwan dollars) (1 euro = 36.4262 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
