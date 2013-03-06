Hermes denies plans to make offer for Mulberry

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Hermes on Wednesday denied plans to make an offer for rival British handbag maker Mulberry after a press report that the French luxury group was mulling a bid.

“Hermes denies having had any contact with or planning to acquire the company Mulberry,” Hermes Deputy Managing Director Patrick Albaladejo told Reuters.

Prior to Hermes’s denial, Mulberry shares were up 8.5 percent. By 1009 GMT, the stock was flat at 1300 pence. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)