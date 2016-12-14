FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian medical laboratory Hermes Pardini files for IPO
December 14, 2016 / 4:54 PM / 8 months ago

Brazilian medical laboratory Hermes Pardini files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA filed a request for an initial public offer of shares with the country's securities regulator on Wednesday.

The company has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Bank of America Corp to advise on the sale, the filing said.

Hermes Pardini IPO will have a primary offering, in which proceeds are used by the company for projects, and a secondary offering, in which shareholders sell part of their stakes, it said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

