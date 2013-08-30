Hermes posts 14 pct rise in H1 profit

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes posted a 14 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Friday, thanks to strong demand for its leather and silk accessories.

Operating profit reached 584.1 million euros ($772.45 million), giving the group a margin of 33.1 percent, Hermes said in a statement.

Hermes confirmed that its 2013 recurring operating margin could be close to the high reached in 2012 of 32.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)