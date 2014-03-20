FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes hikes dividend after operating margin hits record high
March 20, 2014

Hermes hikes dividend after operating margin hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes hiked its dividend on Thursday after operating profit rose 8.9 percent in 2013 and operating margin reached a new all-time high.

Full-year operating profit rose to 1.218 billion euros ($1.69 billion), while the operating margin rose to 32.4 percent of sales, compared to 32.1 percent in 2012.

The company plans to pay a dividend of 2.70 euros a share for 2013, from 2.50 euros for 2012. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

