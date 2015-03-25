FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes posts 7 pct rise in 2014 profit, margin slips
March 25, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hermes posts 7 pct rise in 2014 profit, margin slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes posted a 7 percent rise in full-year operating income on Wednesday but said foreign exchange rates dragged its margin lower.

Operating profit totalled 1.299 billion euros ($1.42 billion), Hermes said in a statement. The operating margin slipped to 31.5 percent of sales from 32.4 percent a year earlier.

Hermes reiterated its target for sales to grow around 8 percent this year at constant exchange rates.

Hermes said it would propose a dividend of 2.95 euros a share, as well as an exceptional dividend of 5 euros a share. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

