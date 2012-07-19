FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes CEO sees no slowdown in demand in China
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2012 / 7:52 AM / in 5 years

Hermes CEO sees no slowdown in demand in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes sees no slowdown in demand for its goods in China, Chief Executive Patrick Thomas told Reuters on Thursday, noting that Europe outside of France also remained strong.

“Demand in France is a little bit weak,” Thomas said, adding that sales in the leather goods division were impacted by the number of public holidays in the month of May.

He added that July sales growth looked roughly in line with the first half of the year. Hermes reported 13.4 percent sales growth at constant currencies for the second quarter on Thursday. (Reporting by Nina Sovich and Pascale Denis; Editing by James Regan)

