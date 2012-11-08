FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes CEO says Oct sales in line with Q3 trends
November 8, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hermes CEO says Oct sales in line with Q3 trends

Astrid Wendlandt, Pascale Denis

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hermes said October sales were in line with revenue growth trends seen in the third quarter and that the French luxury brand had not seen any slowdown in Asia, including China, South Korea and Taiwan.

“We do not see any slowdown anywhere... including in Asia,” Hermes Chief Executive Patrick Thomas told Reuters in an interview on Thursday after the company posted a forecast-beating 15.7 percent rise in third-quarter sales.

Thomas said sales in China were up 27 percent in the third quarter alone. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

