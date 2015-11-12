FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes exec says China trends to remain difficult
November 12, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hermes exec says China trends to remain difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas said business trends in China would remain difficult at the end of this year and in 2016, but that the luxury goods maker planned to pursue investments in Hong Kong despite a drop in the market there.

“The current uncertainties make Greater China (including Hong Kong and Macao) a slightly difficult market,” Dumas told Reuters on Thursday after the group published third-quarter sales.

“Fundamentally, I remain particularly confident about the Chinese economy and its ability to serve as a growth vector, ” he said. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

