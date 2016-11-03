FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Hermes enjoys small rise in Q3 sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 3, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Hermes enjoys small rise in Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, CEO comment)

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Hermes on Thursday saw a slight acceleration in sales growth in the third-quarter to 8.8 percent at constant exchange rates, up from 8.1 percent in the previous three months.

Hermes said the improvement was driven by resilient growth in the United States and stronger demand in Europe and in China where tighter controls on luxury goods imports helped lift local consumption.

"We have seen a step-up in sales in continental China," Chief Executive Axel Dumas told journalists in a conference call. "There, local consumption has improved against last year."

The group confirmed its full-year sales targets, including sales growth below 8 percent at constant exchange rates.

Hermes, which employs 12,500 people worldwide, of which 7,000 are in France, said it continued to hire in its workshops and had taken on more than 300 people this year.

The French company's sales figures confirmed improved trends in the luxury goods sector, highlighted last month by forecast-beating numbers from LVMH and Kering . (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Dominique Vidalon and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.