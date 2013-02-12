FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Hermes 2012 sales beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes posted a 16.4 percent rise in full-year sales at constant exchange rates that beat its own forecast and predicted a slight rise in its 2012 operating margin.

Revenue reached 3.48 billion euros last year, Hermes said in a statement on Tuesday, a rise of 22.6 percent at current exchange rates.

“Sales exceeded the target for the year, driven by persistently robust momentum in the fourth quarter - plus 18.5 percent at constant exchange rates,” Hermes said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
