Hermes 2012 sales beat forecast

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes posted a 16.4 percent rise in full-year sales at constant exchange rates that beat its own forecast and predicted a slight rise in its 2012 operating margin.

Revenue reached 3.48 billion euros last year, Hermes said in a statement on Tuesday, a rise of 22.6 percent at current exchange rates.

“Sales exceeded the target for the year, driven by persistently robust momentum in the fourth quarter - plus 18.5 percent at constant exchange rates,” Hermes said.