Hermes says Q2 sales rise 21.9 pct
July 19, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hermes says Q2 sales rise 21.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Thursday that second-quarter sales rose 21.9 percent at current exchange rates to 814.5 million euros ($998.95 million).

The maker of high-end leather goods and expensive homewares said that the full-year underlying operating margin would be between its all-time high in 2011 and the 2010 rate.

The company added that it was difficult to make more specific projections due to currency fluctuations and uncertainties over the global economy, but it also expected to achieve full-year consolidated revenue growth of 10 percent.

