France's Hermes lifts 2012 sales growth target
November 8, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

France's Hermes lifts 2012 sales growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday as it posted a 15.7 percent increase in revenue at constant currencies for the third quarter.

The French company, which makes 12,000-euro handbags and 400-euro silk scarves, predicted that 2012 sales growth at constant exchange rates could exceed 13 percent, lifting a previous forecast of 12 percent.

It also said the current operating margin for the year was expected to be between the 2010 level and the record high achieved in 2011. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

