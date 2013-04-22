FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hermes Q1 sales driven by Asia, silks
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 22, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Hermes Q1 sales driven by Asia, silks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes on Monday posted a 10.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, pulled by strong demand in Asia particularly for its silks, accessories and ready-to-wear.

Hermes generated revenue of 856.8 million euros ($1.12 billion) in the three months to March 31, up 12.8 percent at constant currencies, slightly ahead of market expectations.

The maker of 13,000-euro Birkin leather bags and 400-euro printed silk scarfs did not comment on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.