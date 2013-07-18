FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hermes says Q2 sales rise 16 pct
July 18, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Hermes says Q2 sales rise 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant exchange rates on Thursday and forecast full-year revenue could slightly exceed its mid-term growth target of 10 percent.

Sales reached 910.4 million euros ($1.19 billion) in the quarter, driven by demand for ready-to-wear and fashion accessories, Hermes said in a statement.

Hermes added that the full-year current operating margin could be close to the historical high achieved in 2012. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

