Hermes says Q2 sales rise 16 pct

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant exchange rates on Thursday and forecast full-year revenue could slightly exceed its mid-term growth target of 10 percent.

Sales reached 910.4 million euros ($1.19 billion) in the quarter, driven by demand for ready-to-wear and fashion accessories, Hermes said in a statement.

Hermes added that the full-year current operating margin could be close to the historical high achieved in 2012. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)